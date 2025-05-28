Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Stock Faces 7.67% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, AISP stock has gone down by -2.05%, with a monthly gain of 31.50% and a quarterly surge of 25.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for Airship AI Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.26% for AISP stock, with a simple moving average of 43.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AISP is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AISP is 20.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.47% of that float. The average trading volume for AISP on May 28, 2025 was 876.43K shares.

AISP) stock’s latest price update

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP)’s stock price has increased by 2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 5.12. However, the company has seen a -2.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Airship AI is a Buy due to strong product-market fit, policy tailwinds, and early contract wins in AI-driven security and defense. The company’s edge-based, explainable AI solutions meet urgent government and enterprise demand, positioning it ahead of legacy and Big Tech competitors. Revenue is scaling rapidly, with a robust $135M pipeline, strong gross margins, and potential for significant contract acceleration and index-driven re-rating.

Analysts’ Opinion of AISP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AISP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AISP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AISP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6 based on the research report published on November 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AISP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AISP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2024.

AISP Trading at 27.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AISP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +33.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AISP fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Airship AI Holdings Inc saw -15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AISP starting from Xu Derek, who proposed sale 100,000 shares at the price of $4.93 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Xu Derek now owns shares of Airship AI Holdings Inc, valued at $492,900 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT MARK E, the Officer of Airship AI Holdings Inc, proposed sale 2,442 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that SCOTT MARK E is holding shares at $13,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AISP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airship AI Holdings Inc stands at 1.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.79.

Based on Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -66.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -56.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.