Ainos Inc’s (AIMD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AIMD stock has gone up by 14.96%, with a monthly gain of 11.38% and a quarterly surge of 6.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Ainos Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.69% for AIMD’s stock, with a 11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AIMD is 0.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 46.92% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of AIMD was 215.99K shares.

The stock price of Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) has jumped by 25.41 compared to previous close of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Robotic Smell Intelligence Goes Live at Asia’s Premier AI Tech Stage SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(Nasdaq:AIMDW) (“Ainos”), a pioneer in AI-driven scent digitization, announced the official debut of its proprietary AI Nose platform at COMPUTEX 2025, alongside ugo, Inc, Japan’s top service robotics company. This milestone marks the first public demonstration of real-time robotic olfaction-a new sensory category poised to transform smart robotics, environmental AI, and safety infrastructure.

AIMD Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5339. In addition, Ainos Inc saw 33.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.73 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ainos Inc stands at -139.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -82.87, with -52.88 for asset returns.

Based on Ainos Inc (AIMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -35.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 206.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 1167.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ainos Inc (AIMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.