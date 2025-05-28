Agenus Inc (AGEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 3.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that I remain cautiously optimistic about Agenus, driven by BOT/BAL’s strong clinical data and cost-reduction efforts, but maintain a speculative 2/5 conviction rating. The BOT/BAL program shows promising efficacy in MSS colorectal cancer, potentially resetting the standard of care and offering a significant commercial opportunity. Agenus’s restructuring, asset monetization, and cost cuts aim to extend the runway and avoid near-term dilution, but financial risks and execution remain key concerns.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AGEN is 26.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGEN on May 28, 2025 was 656.30K shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN stock saw an increase of -6.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.48% and a quarterly increase of 14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for Agenus Inc (AGEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.72% for AGEN’s stock, with a -0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on July 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGEN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at 43.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Agenus Inc saw 29.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.01 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agenus Inc stands at -1.92. The total capital return value is set at 12.45.

Based on Agenus Inc (AGEN), the company’s capital structure generated -6.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -101.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 281.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.