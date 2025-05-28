Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has surged by 11.86 when compared to previous closing price of 8.85, but the company has seen a 9.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors at the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference taking place Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis. “I look forward to discussing with investors and shareholders our innovative wafer level test and packaged part burn-in solutions for semiconductor production and the diverse markets they serve,” said Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AEHR is 27.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on May 28, 2025 was 733.68K shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stock saw an increase of 9.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.01% and a quarterly increase of -0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.51% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEHR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AEHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEHR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on July 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEHR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AEHR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 26th, 2024.

AEHR Trading at 16.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.80. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -40.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SALAMONE ALBERTO, who proposed sale 4,995 shares at the price of $9.08 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, SALAMONE ALBERTO now owns shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $45,336 using the latest closing price.

SALAMONE ALBERTO, the EVP, PPBI BUSINESS of Aehr Test Systems, sale 4,995 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that SALAMONE ALBERTO is holding 56,241 shares at $45,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at 0.37. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 21.69, with 18.49 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.