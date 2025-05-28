Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ACRV is at 1.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACRV is 22.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ACRV on May 28, 2025 was 645.58K shares.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV)’s stock price has dropped by -5.98 in relation to previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Corporate R&D event highlighted positive ACR-368 data in endometrial cancer patients who had all received prior anti-PD-1 and platinum-based chemotherapy Confirmed overall response rate (cORR) of 35% and median duration of response (mDOR) >5.6 months (not yet reached) observed in OncoSignature-positive (BM+) patients, a majority of whom were refractory to last prior therapy, and cORR of 50% and mDOR >10 months (not yet reached) for BM+ patients who had relapsed on last prior therapy Three dose escalation cohorts completed in ACR-2316 Phase 1 trial with tumor shrinkage observed already at dose level (DL)3, below projected recommended Phase 2 dose AACR presentation of ACR-2316 revealing mechanisms underlying its superior preclinical activity with potent mitotic tumor cell death using AP3 Generative Phosphoproteomics Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D. appointed chief medical officer; accomplished clinician with stellar track record of successfully leading registrational trials through regulatory approvals, and establishing new standards of care in gynecological oncology Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $164.8 million as of March 31, 2025, expected to fund operations into the second quarter of 2027 WATERTOWN, Mass.

ACRV’s Market Performance

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) has experienced a -6.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.93% drop in the past month, and a -80.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for ACRV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.64% for ACRV’s stock, with a -80.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACRV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACRV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRV, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

ACRV Trading at -47.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -29.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRV fell by -6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2310. In addition, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc saw -81.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRV starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who sale 437,881 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,403,025 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc, valued at $617,412 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc, sale 298,886 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 3,104,139 shares at $400,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRV

The total capital return value is set at -0.57. Equity return is now at value -62.41, with -56.42 for asset returns.

Based on Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -79.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.