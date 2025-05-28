Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ACRS stock has gone up by 10.37%, with a monthly gain of 9.56% and a quarterly plunge of -29.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.70% for ACRS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACRS is 92.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRS on May 28, 2025 was 888.61K shares.

ACRS stock's latest price update

The stock of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) has increased by 17.32 when compared to last closing price of 1.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that WAYNE, Pa., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in June.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

ACRS Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2982. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc saw -39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Mehra Anand, who purchase 666,666 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Mehra Anand now owns 710,030 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,499,998 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, purchase 206,025 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05 ’24, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 14,250,000 shares at $256,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.92 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stands at -7.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.8. Equity return is now at value -91.03, with -69.97 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -51.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.