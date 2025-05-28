Accenture plc (ACN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has increased by 1.89 when compared to last closing price of 309.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that The latest trading day saw Accenture (ACN) settling at $315.43, representing a +1.89% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 26.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACN is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACN is 624.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On May 28, 2025, ACN’s average trading volume was 3.60M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN’s stock has seen a -1.24% decrease for the week, with a 7.51% rise in the past month and a -13.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for ACN’s stock, with a -7.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $390 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $425. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ACN, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.13. In addition, Accenture plc saw -10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Walsh John F, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $325.00 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Walsh John F now owns 15,882 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $812,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 27.26, with 13.82 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 79.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Accenture plc (ACN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.