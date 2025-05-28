Absci Corp (ABSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABSI is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ABSI is 111.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABSI on May 28, 2025 was 3.43M shares.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI)’s stock price has increased by 2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 2.66. However, the company has seen a -1.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics with generative design, today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

ABSI’s Market Performance

Absci Corp (ABSI) has experienced a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.10% drop in the past month, and a -32.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for ABSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.28% for ABSI’s stock, with a -22.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABSI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ABSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABSI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on January 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABSI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ABSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABSI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 03rd of the previous year.

ABSI Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABSI fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Absci Corp saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABSI starting from Jonasson Zachariah, who sale 19,859 shares at the price of $4.98 back on Jun 13 ’24. After this action, Jonasson Zachariah now owns 384,751 shares of Absci Corp, valued at $98,892 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.48 for the present operating margin

-1.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Absci Corp stands at -29.56. The total capital return value is set at -0.42. Equity return is now at value -48.98, with -42.37 for asset returns.

Based on Absci Corp (ABSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -275.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -89.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 84.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Absci Corp (ABSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.