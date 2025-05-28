Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANF is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ANF is 46.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on May 28, 2025 was 2.58M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has soared by 18.72 in relation to previous closing price of 77.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-28 that Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares popped more than 22% after the clothing retailer posted record first quarter sales of $1.1 billion, led by growth in its Hollister brand. First quarter sales were up 8% from the year-ago quarter, as Hollister sales jumped 22% to approximately $549 million.

ANF’s Market Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) has experienced a 19.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.60% rise in the past month, and a -12.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for ANF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.39% for ANF’s stock, with a -23.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $71 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ANF, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

ANF Trading at 21.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +36.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +24.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.63. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co saw -38.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Coulter Suzanne M, who sale 2,870 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Dec 04 ’24. After this action, Coulter Suzanne M now owns 6,405 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, valued at $459,200 using the latest closing price.

Coulter Suzanne M, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, sale 6,800 shares at $161.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02 ’24, which means that Coulter Suzanne M is holding 9,275 shares at $1,100,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.34. Equity return is now at value 47.77, with 18.05 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 61.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 934.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.