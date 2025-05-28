3M Co (MMM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.88x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MMM is 537.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of MMM was 4.20M shares.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.27 in comparison to its previous close of 147.62, however, the company has experienced a -3.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that MMM is making strides in the aerospace, industrial adhesives and tapes, and electrical markets, which makes the stock worth a watch amid certain headwinds.

MMM’s Market Performance

MMM’s stock has fallen by -3.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.86% and a quarterly rise of 2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for 3M Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for MMM’s stock, with a 8.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM reach a price target of $184. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

MMM Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.69. In addition, 3M Co saw 15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Banovetz John Patrick, who sale 7,759 shares at the price of $148.37 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Banovetz John Patrick now owns 31,372 shares of 3M Co, valued at $1,151,237 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Co stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 94.75, with 9.29 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Co (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, 3M Co (MMM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.