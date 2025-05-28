374Water Inc (SCWO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) has increased by 11.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 15, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chris Tyson – Executive Vice President Chris Gannon – President and Chief Executive Officer Russell Kline – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Matheson – Sidoti Operator Greetings. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the 374Water First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference call.

Is It Worth Investing in 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCWO is 72.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of SCWO was 238.08K shares.

SCWO’s Market Performance

The stock of 374Water Inc (SCWO) has seen a 9.16% increase in the past week, with a 25.20% rise in the past month, and a 5.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for SCWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.88% for SCWO’s stock, with a -57.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SCWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

SCWO Trading at 13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +28.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO rose by +9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3095. In addition, 374Water Inc saw -48.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCWO starting from Jones Stephen J, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.32 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Jones Stephen J now owns 89,593 shares of 374Water Inc, valued at $12,600 using the latest closing price.

Jones Stephen J, the Director of 374Water Inc, purchase 49,593 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Jones Stephen J is holding 49,593 shares at $14,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.37 for the present operating margin

-0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for 374Water Inc stands at -20.95. The total capital return value is set at -9.3. Equity return is now at value -110.71, with -92.44 for asset returns.

Based on 374Water Inc (SCWO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 65.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, 374Water Inc (SCWO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.