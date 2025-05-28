180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) has jumped by 15.70 compared to previous close of 0.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-01 that PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), an innovative media and entertainment company focused on the global iGaming sector, with certain legacy biotechnology intellectual property assets, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued an official Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/556,584, covering a novel method for preventing or reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (“POCD”).

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATNF is 0.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.64% of that float. On May 28, 2025, ATNF’s average trading volume was 143.57K shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

The stock of 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has seen a -5.22% decrease in the past week, with a 23.88% rise in the past month, and a -11.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for ATNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for ATNF’s stock, with a -38.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATNF Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares surge +23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0970. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp saw -40.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

The total capital return value is set at -0.86. Equity return is now at value -221.23, with -98.96 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -209.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.