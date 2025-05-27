Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has plunged by -3.23 when compared to previous closing price of 1.24, but the company has seen a -4.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that First patient dosed in DENALI Part 2a clinical trial of azenosertib in patients with Cyclin E1+ PROC Topline data from DENALI Part 2 anticipated by year end 2026 with the potential to support an accelerated approval, subject to FDA feedback $332.5 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities supports operational runway into late 2027 SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, announced financial results for the first quarter 2025 and highlighted recent operational progress. “We continued advancement of azenosertib and made solid progress against our strategic goals in the first quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZNTL is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZNTL is 55.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.47% of that float. The average trading volume for ZNTL on May 27, 2025 was 828.26K shares.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

ZNTL’s stock has seen a -4.76% decrease for the week, with a -20.53% drop in the past month and a -46.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.08% for ZNTL’s stock, with a -53.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNTL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ZNTL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZNTL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on August 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNTL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for ZNTL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 20th, 2024.

ZNTL Trading at -15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2915. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -60.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Myers Scott Dunseth, who purchase 21,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Myers Scott Dunseth now owns 281,192 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $29,373 using the latest closing price.

Bruns Ingmar, the Chief Medical Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06 ’25, which means that Bruns Ingmar is holding 36,629 shares at $45,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.89 for the present operating margin

0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -8.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.63. Equity return is now at value -59.45, with -47.62 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -191.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.