Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 32.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Zai Lab Limited has shown positive momentum since my last update, signaling a more optimistic outlook for the company. ZLAB received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA, highlighting progress in its pipeline and regulatory milestones. Recent quarterly earnings provide insight into ZLAB’s financial health, supporting the investment thesis of ongoing growth potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZLAB is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZLAB is 108.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZLAB on May 27, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

ZLAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a -7.34% drop in the past month, and a -4.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for ZLAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.15% for ZLAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZLAB stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ZLAB by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for ZLAB in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $55 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZLAB reach a price target of $36.10, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for ZLAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZLAB, setting the target price at $47.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

ZLAB Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZLAB rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.66. In addition, Zai Lab Limited ADR saw 19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZLAB starting from Du Ying, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $28.57 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Du Ying now owns 479,851 shares of Zai Lab Limited ADR, valued at $1,428,650 using the latest closing price.

Du Ying, the Chairperson & CEO of Zai Lab Limited ADR, sale 46,389 shares at $28.09 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Du Ying is holding 479,851 shares at $1,302,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zai Lab Limited ADR stands at -0.6. The total capital return value is set at -0.31. Equity return is now at value -32.05, with -23.32 for asset returns.

Based on Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -80.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -234.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.