Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YMAB is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for YMAB is 34.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YMAB on May 27, 2025 was 285.05K shares.

YMAB) stock’s latest price update

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.60 compared to its previous closing price of 4.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that PRINCETON, N.J., May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the presentation of GD2-SADA in recurrent or refractory metastatic solid tumors known to express GD2 in a trial in progress poster at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting (“ANR”) being held on May 25-28, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

YMAB’s Market Performance

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) has seen a 5.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.60% gain in the past month and a -24.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for YMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.49% for YMAB’s stock, with a -51.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMAB reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for YMAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to YMAB, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

YMAB Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc saw -44.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Rossi Michael J, who sale 3,917 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Rossi Michael J now owns 137,083 shares of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, valued at $20,368 using the latest closing price.

Gad Thomas, the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,810 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Gad Thomas is holding 202,721 shares at $56,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.33. Equity return is now at value -29.93, with -23.93 for asset returns.

Based on Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -31.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -30.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.