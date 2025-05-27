XPO Inc (XPO): A Technical Analysis

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00x compared to its average ratio. XPO has 36-month beta value of 1.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for XPO is 114.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on May 27, 2025 was 1.97M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.50 in relation to previous closing price of 118.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-12 that There appears to be progress in resolving the trade war between the United States and China, and the companies that are responsible for hauling the goods imported into the United States are rallying on the prospect of having more work ahead.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO Inc (XPO) has experienced a -8.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.80% rise in the past month, and a -5.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for XPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for XPO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $130 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $156. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to XPO, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

XPO Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.24. In addition, XPO Inc saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Bates David J., who purchase 1,880 shares at the price of $106.16 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Bates David J. now owns 21,106 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $199,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 26.24, with 5.04 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XPO Inc (XPO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.