Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) has decreased by -2.43 when compared to last closing price of 30.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-05-15 that Polarean Imaging PLC (AIM:POLX, OTC:PLLWF), the AIM-listed medical imaging company, will have its Xenon-based magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology showcased in more than 30 clinical studies at the American Thoracic Society’s annual meetings in San Francisco this month. The company, which develops imaging platforms designed to assess lung function, has been selected as a featured participant at the ATS Respiratory Innovation Summit, taking place on 16–17 May.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XENE is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XENE is 74.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XENE on May 27, 2025 was 894.17K shares.

XENE’s Market Performance

XENE’s stock has seen a -1.78% decrease for the week, with a -22.12% drop in the past month and a -22.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.18% for XENE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XENE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XENE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XENE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XENE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $55 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XENE reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for XENE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to XENE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

XENE Trading at -12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XENE fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.88. In addition, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XENE starting from MORTIMER IAN, who sale 22,468 shares at the price of $40.20 back on Jan 24 ’25. After this action, MORTIMER IAN now owns 31,302 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $903,214 using the latest closing price.

MORTIMER IAN, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 16,315 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27 ’25, which means that MORTIMER IAN is holding 31,302 shares at $660,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XENE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.07 for the present operating margin

-0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -33.53. The total capital return value is set at -0.4. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -30.25 for asset returns.

Based on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -23.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -235.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 289.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.