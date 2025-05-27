Xencor Inc (XNCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) has decreased by -1.56 when compared to last closing price of 7.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-07 that Xencor (XNCR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.63. This compares to loss of $1.11 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XNCR is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XNCR is 66.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XNCR on May 27, 2025 was 918.51K shares.

XNCR’s Market Performance

XNCR stock saw a decrease of -6.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.81% for Xencor Inc (XNCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.36% for XNCR’s stock, with a -56.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XNCR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XNCR reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for XNCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to XNCR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

XNCR Trading at -23.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -27.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XNCR fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Xencor Inc saw -67.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XNCR starting from Valente Nancy, who sale 4,616 shares at the price of $11.03 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Valente Nancy now owns 49,169 shares of Xencor Inc, valued at $50,914 using the latest closing price.

Valente Nancy, the Officer of Xencor Inc, proposed sale 4,616 shares at $11.03 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Valente Nancy is holding shares at $50,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26 for the present operating margin

0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xencor Inc stands at -1.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -33.48, with -23.05 for asset returns.

Based on Xencor Inc (XNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -186.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xencor Inc (XNCR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.