Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Stock Faces 2.62% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, WWW stock has gone down by -4.44%, with a monthly gain of 27.02% and a quarterly surge of 7.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.90% for WWW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) Right Now?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WWW is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WWW is 79.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.83% of that float. The average trading volume for WWW on May 27, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

WWW) stock’s latest price update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW)'s stock price has decreased by -2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 16.82. However, the company has seen a -4.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWW stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for WWW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WWW in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $20 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWW reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for WWW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to WWW, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

WWW Trading at 18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +28.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.45. In addition, Wolverine World Wide, Inc saw -26.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from KOLLAT DAVID T, who proposed sale 189,082 shares at the price of $16.96 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, KOLLAT DAVID T now owns shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc, valued at $3,206,831 using the latest closing price.

Bricker Jodi, the Former Director of Wolverine World Wide, Inc, proposed sale 9,515 shares at $16.34 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Bricker Jodi is holding shares at $155,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide, Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 25.29, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 130.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.