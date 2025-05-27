WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stock Records 0.71% Quarterly Movement

The stock of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has gone up by 3.27% for the week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month and a 0.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for WNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for WNS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Right Now?

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53x compared to its average ratio. WNS has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WNS is 41.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WNS on May 27, 2025 was 681.25K shares.

WNS) stock’s latest price update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS)'s stock price has plunge by 2.34% in relation to previous closing price of 56.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $WNS #AI–WNS today announced that WNS Procurement has been recognized as a 'Leader' in all Categories of Procurement BPO Services by ISG.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WNS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WNS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $53 based on the research report published on October 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNS reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for WNS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to WNS, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

WNS Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNS rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.27. In addition, WNS (Holdings) Limited saw 21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNS starting from KESHAV MURUGESH, who proposed sale 75,000 shares at the price of $57.35 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, KESHAV MURUGESH now owns shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited, valued at $4,301,250 using the latest closing price.

KESHAV MURUGESH, the Officer of WNS (Holdings) Limited, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $57.15 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that KESHAV MURUGESH is holding shares at $1,428,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for WNS (Holdings) Limited stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 21.21, with 11.49 for asset returns.

Based on WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 175.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.