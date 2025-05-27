Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) has increased by 3.07 when compared to last closing price of 1.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that ATLANTA, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), one of the world’s leading private aviation companies, is proud to announce a multi-series global partnership with United Autosports, one of the most successful endurance racing teams and official racing partner of McLaren Automotive. This multi-series collaboration offers Wheels Up customers the opportunity for exclusive access to some of the world’s most prestigious motorsport events, including the FIA World Endurance Championship, European Le Mans Series, and the WeatherTech IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UP is also noteworthy at 2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UP is 340.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.93% of that float. The average trading volume of UP on May 27, 2025 was 840.66K shares.

UP’s Market Performance

The stock of Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has seen a 3.70% increase in the past week, with a 99.34% rise in the past month, and a 28.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for UP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.32% for UP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to UP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

UP Trading at 50.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +100.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3848. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc saw 1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Briffa Mark, who sale 28,717 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Briffa Mark now owns 1,090,971 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc, valued at $30,440 using the latest closing price.

MARK BRIFFA, the Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc, proposed sale 28,717 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that MARK BRIFFA is holding shares at $30,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheels Up Experience Inc stands at -0.44. The total capital return value is set at -1.5. Equity return is now at value -2416.94, with -30.06 for asset returns.

Based on Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 10.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -216.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.