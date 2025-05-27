What Recent Market Trends Mean for ZenaTech Inc’s (ZENA) Stock

In the past week, ZENA stock has gone up by 28.06%, with a monthly gain of 28.06% and a quarterly plunge of -22.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for ZenaTech Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.89% for ZENA stock, with a simple moving average of -22.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZenaTech Inc (NASDAQ: ZENA) Right Now?

The public float for ZENA is 8.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.31% of that float. On May 27, 2025, ZENA’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

ZENA) stock’s latest price update

ZenaTech Inc (NASDAQ: ZENA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.40 in relation to its previous close of 2.50. However, the company has experienced a 28.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today provides an update on its “Clear Sky” project, an R&D initiative soon to be released in a beta application version, that uses multiple AI drones in a drone swarm, and quantum computing for weather forecasting. The goal is to better predict localized weather including extreme weather events for business and government users, saving lives and billions of dollars.

ZENA Trading at 25.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +42.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENA rose by +32.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, ZenaTech Inc saw -60.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZENA starting from Passley Shaun, who proposed sale 45,447 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Dec 20 ’24. After this action, Passley Shaun now owns shares of ZenaTech Inc, valued at $363,576 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.38 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZenaTech Inc stands at -2.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -67.32, with -31.80 for asset returns.

Based on ZenaTech Inc (ZENA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.