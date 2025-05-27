What Recent Market Trends Mean for Energys Group Ltd’s (ENGS) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.98% for ENGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.13% for ENGS stock, with a simple moving average of -41.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energys Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ENGS) Right Now?

The public float for ENGS is 1.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENGS on May 27, 2025 was 922.07K shares.

ENGS stock's latest price update

Energys Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ENGS)'s stock price has plunge by 5.05% in relation to previous closing price of 2.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. On April 9, 2025, Energys Group Limited (NASDAQ: ENGS) ("Energys Group" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions provider for the built environment, announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire a 49% equity interest in Energys Spectrum Limited (the "Target Company"), a Hong Kong-based energy-saving technologies and services provider.

ENGS Trading at -41.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.58% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENGS fell by -1.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, Energys Group Ltd saw -41.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energys Group Ltd stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.13.

Based on Energys Group Ltd (ENGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at -20.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energys Group Ltd (ENGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.