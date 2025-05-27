What Recent Market Trends Mean for Carpenter Technology Corp’s (CRS) Stock

In the past week, CRS stock has gone down by -0.74%, with a monthly gain of 15.43% and a quarterly surge of 14.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Carpenter Technology Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for CRS stock, with a simple moving average of 29.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) is 32.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRS is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRS is 47.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% of that float. On May 27, 2025, CRS’s average trading volume was 916.40K shares.

CRS) stock’s latest price update

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.84 in relation to its previous close of 226.00. However, the company has experienced a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that Here is how Carpenter Technology (CRS) and Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRS reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for CRS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CRS, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

CRS Trading at 18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.42. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corp saw 35.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from Pritchett Colleen, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $233.24 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Pritchett Colleen now owns 0 shares of Carpenter Technology Corp, valued at $279,887 using the latest closing price.

DEE JAMES D, the SVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of Carpenter Technology Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $235.03 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that DEE JAMES D is holding 85,028 shares at $1,175,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corp stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 21.78, with 10.94 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 397.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.