What Recent Market Trends Mean for Algorhythm Holdings Inc’s (RIME) Stock

In the past week, RIME stock has gone down by -11.52%, with a monthly decline of -2.86% and a quarterly plunge of -2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Algorhythm Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.27% for RIME’s stock, with a -94.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algorhythm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RIME) Right Now?

RIME has 36-month beta value of 0.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RIME is 2.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIME on May 27, 2025 was 130.58K shares.

RIME) stock’s latest price update

Algorhythm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RIME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.93 compared to its previous closing price of 2.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that Mr. Kapoor Brings more than 30 Years of Supply-Chain,Logistics Technology and Go-To-Market Leadership to the Board Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – an AI technology and consumer electronics holding company, today announced the appointment of Ajesh Kapoor to its board of directors effective May 19, 2025. Mr. Kapoor brings more than 30 years of logistics and supply chain technology innovation and leadership to the Company’s Board.

RIME Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIME fell by -11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Algorhythm Holdings Inc saw -86.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIME starting from Stingray Group Inc., who sale 5,494 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Stingray Group Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of Algorhythm Holdings Inc, valued at $1,428 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Former 10% Owner of Algorhythm Holdings Inc, sale 365,100 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07 ’24, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 945,000 shares at $267,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algorhythm Holdings Inc stands at -0.99. The total capital return value is set at 1.37. Equity return is now at value -619.57, with -198.12 for asset returns.

Based on Algorhythm Holdings Inc (RIME), the company’s capital structure generated -0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Algorhythm Holdings Inc (RIME) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.