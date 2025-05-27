Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.82relation to previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced its next investor conference call will be held on May 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time. Management plans to discuss progress at its Kellyton Graphite Plant, customer engagement and progress on the syndication of a secured debt financing. Live Conference Call 1-833-752-3988 (USA and Canada) 1-647-849-3183 (International).

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) Right Now?

WWR has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WWR is 73.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWR on May 27, 2025 was 669.46K shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

The stock of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has seen a -1.86% decrease in the past week, with a -9.71% drop in the past month, and a -40.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for WWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for WWR stock, with a simple moving average of -23.32% for the last 200 days.

WWR Trading at -11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4871. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc saw -33.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWR starting from Cryan Terence James, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, Cryan Terence James now owns 446,443 shares of Westwater Resources Inc, valued at $27,068 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -8.44 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.