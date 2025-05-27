Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is 11.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WES is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WES is 211.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On May 27, 2025, WES’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

WES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has surged by 0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 38.69, but the company has seen a -1.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-25 that Buying dividend stocks is one of many ways to generate passive income. Many companies offer attractive yields that are much higher than the S&P 500’s average, which is currently below 1.5%.

WES’s Market Performance

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen a -1.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.59% decline in the past month and a -3.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for WES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for WES stock, with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on October 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WES reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for WES stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WES, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

WES Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.04. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from Ure Michael, who proposed sale 16,558 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Nov 27 ’24. After this action, Ure Michael now owns shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $662,527 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Western Midstream Partners LP, sale 19,500,000 shares at $35.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’24, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 165,681,578 shares at $697,125,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at 0.36. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 39.79, with 10.35 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.