Wen Acquisition Corp (WENNU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Wen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: WENNU) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 10.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that New York, NY, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wen Acquisition Corp (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 30,015,000 units, which includes 3,915,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $300,150,000. The Company’s units began trading on May 16, 2025 on The Nasdaq Global Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “WENNU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustment. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “WENN” and “WENNW,” respectively. Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering (including the exercise of the over-allotment option) and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $300,150,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in trust.

The average trading volume of WENNU on May 27, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for WENNU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.03% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought WENNU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WENNU fell by -0.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Wen Acquisition Corp saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

In a nutshell, Wen Acquisition Corp (WENNU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.