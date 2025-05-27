Wayfair Inc (W) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for W is 2.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for W is 94.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.81% of that float. On May 27, 2025, W’s average trading volume was 6.31M shares.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.02 in comparison to its previous close of 36.20, however, the company has experienced a 2.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. pymnts.com reported 2025-05-15 that A year after opening its first large-format physical retail location, Wayfair said it plans to open its third such store in early 2027.

W’s Market Performance

Wayfair Inc (W) has experienced a 2.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.92% rise in the past month, and a -7.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for W. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.00% for W’s stock, with a -6.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $35 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to W, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

W Trading at 22.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +26.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.22. In addition, Wayfair Inc saw -10.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Conine Steven, who sale 2,246 shares at the price of $40.01 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Conine Steven now owns 542,168 shares of Wayfair Inc, valued at $89,862 using the latest closing price.

Shah Niraj, the Chief Executive Officer of Wayfair Inc, sale 2,258 shares at $40.01 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Shah Niraj is holding 541,627 shares at $90,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.31.

Based on Wayfair Inc (W), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -461.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -48.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wayfair Inc (W) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.