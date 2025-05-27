Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, WVE stock has gone down by -6.00%, with a monthly decline of -12.37% and a quarterly plunge of -43.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Wave Life Sciences Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.68% for WVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WVE is 123.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.76% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of WVE was 1.50M shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of WVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WVE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for WVE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WVE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WVE reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for WVE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WVE, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

WVE Trading at -18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WVE fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Wave Life Sciences Ltd saw -51.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WVE starting from HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $9.77 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, HENRY CHRISTIAN O now owns 16,115 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd, valued at $102,574 using the latest closing price.

Christian Henry, the Director of Wave Life Sciences Ltd, proposed sale 10,500 shares at $9.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that Christian Henry is holding shares at $102,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.2 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wave Life Sciences Ltd stands at -1.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.63. Equity return is now at value -105.50, with -42.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -101.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.