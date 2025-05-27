Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) has plunged by -1.28 when compared to previous closing price of 271.68, but the company has seen a -2.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that The U.S. retail sales edged up 0.1% sequentially in April after an upwardly revised 1.7% surge in March.

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) is 38.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VMC is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VMC is 131.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On May 27, 2025, VMC’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC stock saw an increase of -2.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.49% and a quarterly increase of 6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Vulcan Materials Co (VMC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for VMC’s stock, with a 4.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $318 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VMC, setting the target price at $258 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

VMC Trading at 7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.93. In addition, Vulcan Materials Co saw 4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Hill J Thomas, who sale 71,721 shares at the price of $275.77 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 0 shares of Vulcan Materials Co, valued at $19,778,209 using the latest closing price.

Hill J Thomas, the Chairman & CEO of Vulcan Materials Co, sale 15,832 shares at $273.17 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Hill J Thomas is holding 7,421 shares at $4,324,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Co stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Co (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.