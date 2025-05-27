Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20x compared to its average ratio. VNO has 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VNO is 178.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on May 27, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

VNO) stock’s latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.22relation to previous closing price of 37.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Tenants’ healthy demand for premier office spaces and portfolio-repositioning initiatives is well-poised to support VNO’s performance.

VNO’s Market Performance

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a -6.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.51% rise in the past month, and a -4.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for VNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $48 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to VNO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

VNO Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.97. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $44.86 back on Dec 10 ’24. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 1,034 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $89,728 using the latest closing price.

ZACHARY BACON WIGHT, the SON OF AFFILIATE RUSSELL B. WI of Vornado Realty Trust, proposed sale 2,000 shares at $44.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that ZACHARY BACON WIGHT is holding shares at $89,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 3.06, with 1.05 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 880.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.