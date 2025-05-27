VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.51 in comparison to its previous close of 5.99, however, the company has experienced a -2.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that BEIJING , May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets. The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, or 8:00 PM Beijing Time on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Right Now?

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 75.74x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VNET is 253.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.68% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of VNET was 9.34M shares.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET’s stock has seen a -2.62% decrease for the week, with a 14.03% rise in the past month and a -54.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for VNET Group Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for VNET’s stock, with a 8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on November 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNET reach a price target of $5.20. The rating they have provided for VNET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNET, setting the target price at $2.70 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

VNET Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, VNET Group Inc ADR saw 29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNET starting from Blackstone Tactical Opportunit, who proposed sale 10,402,130 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Blackstone Tactical Opportunit now owns shares of VNET Group Inc ADR, valued at $118,376,239 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc ADR stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 2.99, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.