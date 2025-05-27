VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has gone up by 32.97% for the week, with a 102.31% rise in the past month and a 714.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.83% for VVPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.61% for VVPR’s stock, with a 248.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VVPR is 1.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.39% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of VVPR was 5.78M shares.

VVPR) stock’s latest price update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR)’s stock price has plunge by 24.34relation to previous closing price of 4.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 32.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that Phase I due diligence successfully completed on schedule; Phase II of due diligence to be completed by 2 June 2025 LONDON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, “VivoPower” or the “Company”) today announced that Energi Holdings Limited (“Energi”) has advised the Company of the successful completion of the first phase of due diligence in connection with the previously disclosed non-binding proportional takeover at an enterprise value of US$180 million. Energi, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a global energy solutions company with US$1 billion in annual revenues and operations spanning the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe, and Southeast Asia (www.energi.ae).

VVPR Trading at 82.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares surge +107.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +845.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +32.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +242.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 360.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.13 for the present operating margin

-0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at 7.43. The total capital return value is set at 0.81.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -37.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.63. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.