Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEAT is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SEAT is 67.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAT on May 27, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.16 in relation to its previous close of 1.85. However, the company has experienced a -7.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that Vivid Seats, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Emily Epstein – General Counsel Stan Chia – CEO Larry Fey – CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Sigdahl – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Curtis Nagle – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Thomas Forte – Maxim Group Maria Ripps – Canaccord Andrew Marok – Raymond James Dan Kurnos – The Benchmark Company Ralph Schackart – William Blair Operator Good morning and welcome to the Vivid Seats First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Following the management’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

SEAT’s Market Performance

Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has experienced a -7.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.96% drop in the past month, and a -58.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for SEAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.66% for SEAT stock, with a simple moving average of -50.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAT reach a price target of $2.60, previously predicting the price at $6.25. The rating they have provided for SEAT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

SEAT Trading at -27.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -33.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1720. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc saw -60.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Epstein Emily T, who sale 14,476 shares at the price of $1.99 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Epstein Emily T now owns 151,194 shares of Vivid Seats Inc, valued at $28,807 using the latest closing price.

Epstein Emily T, the General Counsel of Vivid Seats Inc, sale 1,366 shares at $1.94 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Epstein Emily T is holding 149,828 shares at $2,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.16 for asset returns.

Based on Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 91.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.