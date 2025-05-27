Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Stock Experiences -0.65% Monthly Change

In the past week, VTLE stock has gone down by -7.13%, with a monthly decline of -0.65% and a quarterly plunge of -46.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Vital Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for VTLE’s stock, with a -44.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VTLE is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VTLE is 29.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.71% of that float. The average trading volume of VTLE on May 27, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.99 in comparison to its previous close of 15.09, however, the company has experienced a -7.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Vital Energy, Inc. is now projected to generate $267 million in 2025 free cash flow. This is helped by its hedges, with around 94% of its 2H 2025 oil production hedged. Vital has significantly fewer 2026 hedges, so it is relying on service cost decreases to lower its corporate breakeven point.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTLE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VTLE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTLE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTLE reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for VTLE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

VTLE Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.53. In addition, Vital Energy Inc saw -50.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from PIGOTT M. JASON, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $18.09 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, PIGOTT M. JASON now owns 251,533 shares of Vital Energy Inc, valued at $99,495 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Richard D, the 10% Owner of Vital Energy Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $17.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that Campbell Richard D is holding 43,072 shares at $88,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -4.61, with -2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 13.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 702.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.