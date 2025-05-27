Verastem Inc (VSTM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Verastem Inc (VSTM) has gone up by 14.52% for the week, with a 18.33% rise in the past month and a 62.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.29% for VSTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.04% for VSTM’s stock, with a 82.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VSTM is 48.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.20% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of VSTM was 1.29M shares.

VSTM) stock’s latest price update

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 8.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced positive updated safety and efficacy results from the RAMP 205 Phase 1/2 trial evaluating avutometinib plus defactinib in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel in the front-line for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). As of April 25, 2025, patients in the dose level 1.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VSTM, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

VSTM Trading at 33.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +292.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Verastem Inc saw 71.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 11,143 shares at the price of $8.13 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 114,055 shares of Verastem Inc, valued at $90,593 using the latest closing price.

Paterson Dan, the President and CEO of Verastem Inc, sale 58,677 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Paterson Dan is holding 461,982 shares at $477,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5461.29 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc stands at -6203.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.36. Equity return is now at value -2159.50, with -116.66 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -40.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -125.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18395.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verastem Inc (VSTM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.