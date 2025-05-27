Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VERA is 48.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERA on May 27, 2025 was 987.04K shares.

VERA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA) has jumped by 0.05 compared to previous close of 19.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that I am maintaining my ‘Hold’ rating on Vera Therapeutics from January 2024 despite initial strong stock gains and positive Phase 2b data for atacicept, before a collapse in stock value. In my last note, I cited high short interest, lack of other assets, and long timeline for approval as key reasons for caution. Vera’s pivotal Phase 3 trial data is likely to be shared in the next month, however, presenting a potentially momentous catalyst, and an approval shot in 2026.

VERA’s Market Performance

Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) has experienced a -7.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.32% drop in the past month, and a -27.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for VERA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.43% for VERA’s stock, with a -44.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VERA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $75 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERA reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for VERA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VERA, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

VERA Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -15.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERA fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.17. In addition, Vera Therapeutics Inc saw -53.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERA starting from Fordyce Marshall, who sale 10,613 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, Fordyce Marshall now owns 213,740 shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $296,032 using the latest closing price.

Fordyce Marshall, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Vera Therapeutics Inc, sale 9,075 shares at $27.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that Fordyce Marshall is holding 204,665 shares at $250,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERA

The total capital return value is set at -0.33. Equity return is now at value -39.49, with -34.09 for asset returns.

Based on Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -49.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -167.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.