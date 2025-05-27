Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) is above average at 53.81x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VEEV is 148.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VEEV on May 27, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.07 in relation to its previous close of 235.53. However, the company has experienced a -4.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock’s price.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV’s stock has fallen by -4.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.32% and a quarterly rise of 3.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Veeva Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for VEEV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $200 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEEV reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for VEEV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to VEEV, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

VEEV Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.78. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Faddis Jonathan, who sale 833 shares at the price of $236.71 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Faddis Jonathan now owns 7,835 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $197,179 using the latest closing price.

Faddis Jonathan, the Officer of Veeva Systems Inc, proposed sale 833 shares at $236.71 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Faddis Jonathan is holding shares at $197,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 13.63, with 10.78 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 14.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 691.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.