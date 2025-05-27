Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) is 38.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UTZ is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UTZ is 70.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.88% of that float. On May 27, 2025, UTZ’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

UTZ) stock’s latest price update

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 12.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that HANOVER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utz Brands, Inc.®, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks for more than 100 years, will showcase its Utz®, Zapp’s®, Boulder Canyon® and On The Border® Chips & Dips fan-favorite products and new flavor innovations in booth #2714 at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo, held May 13-15 in Indianapolis. This year at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, Utz Brands will showcase its extensive year-round seasonal collections, featuring specially crafted snacks for.

UTZ’s Market Performance

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has experienced a -5.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.58% drop in the past month, and a -11.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for UTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for UTZ’s stock, with a -19.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to UTZ, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

UTZ Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw -21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Werzyn William Jr., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $11.81 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Werzyn William Jr. now owns 22,970 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $94,472 using the latest closing price.

Whyte Chad, the EVP, Supply Chain of Utz Brands Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Whyte Chad is holding 58,717 shares at $59,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 3.93, with 1.02 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 185.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.