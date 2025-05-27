Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, UROY stock has gone up by 25.75%, with a monthly gain of 27.11% and a quarterly surge of 15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Uranium Royalty Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.71% for UROY’s stock, with a 5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Right Now?

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 286.77x compared to its average ratio. UROY has 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UROY is 112.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UROY on May 27, 2025 was 3.16M shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY)’s stock price has increased by 0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.33. However, the company has seen a 25.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that VANCOUVER, BC , May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) (“URC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a new royalty on the Aberdeen Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada (the “Project”) operated by Forum Energy Metals Corp. (“Forum”). Highlights: 2.0% Gross Overriding Royalty Acquired for CAD$1 Million: URC will acquire the royalty for a cash payment of CAD$1,000,000 at closing, which is scheduled to occur by the end of May 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of UROY

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to UROY, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

UROY Trading at 27.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares surge +24.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY rose by +25.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp saw 7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Royalty Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 0.45, with 0.45 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -166.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 21.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 216.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.