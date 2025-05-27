Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Waste Connections Inc’s (WCN) Stock

In the past week, WCN stock has gone up by 2.56%, with a monthly gain of 0.06% and a quarterly surge of 4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Waste Connections Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for WCN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 81.03x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for WCN is 257.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of WCN was 1.23M shares.

WCN) stock’s latest price update

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.99relation to previous closing price of 194.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). All eight director nominees in the Company’s 2025 management information circular and proxy statement were nominated at the Meeting and elected as directors of the Company.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $220 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WCN, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

WCN Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.27. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw 14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from CHAMBLISS DARRELL W, who sale 13,566 shares at the price of $188.30 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, CHAMBLISS DARRELL W now owns 95,000 shares of Waste Connections Inc, valued at $2,554,478 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.96, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.13 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.