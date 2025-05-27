Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Tanger Inc’s (SKT) Stock

The stock of Tanger Inc (SKT) has gone down by -7.69% for the week, with a -9.66% drop in the past month and a -19.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.17% for SKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.25% for SKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) Right Now?

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKT is 110.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SKT on May 27, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 29.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that The REIT sector saw another month of red in April (-6.45%) and REITs now average a -9.10% return over the first 4 months of the year. Microcap (-8.87%) and small-cap REITs (-8.69%) endured bigger average losses than mid-caps (-5.45%) and large-caps (-2.93%). 84.62% of REIT securities had a negative total return in April.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SKT, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

SKT Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.41. In addition, Tanger Inc saw -15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from REDDIN THOMAS, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, REDDIN THOMAS now owns 39,602 shares of Tanger Inc, valued at $225,750 using the latest closing price.

REDDIN THOMAS, the Director of Tanger Inc, proposed sale 7,000 shares at $32.25 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that REDDIN THOMAS is holding shares at $225,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 15.89, with 3.95 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Inc (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 289.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tanger Inc (SKT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.