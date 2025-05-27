Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Organon & Co’s (OGN) Stock

In the past week, OGN stock has gone up by 2.00%, with a monthly decline of -24.75% and a quarterly plunge of -43.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for Organon & Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for OGN stock, with a simple moving average of -41.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) Right Now?

Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.18x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OGN is 258.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of OGN was 5.57M shares.

Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN)'s stock price has plunge by 5.64relation to previous closing price of 8.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OGN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for OGN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to OGN, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

OGN Trading at -21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -28.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGN rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.26. In addition, Organon & Co saw -38.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGN starting from COX CARRIE SMITH, who purchase 12,469 shares at the price of $8.07 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, COX CARRIE SMITH now owns 12,469 shares of Organon & Co, valued at $100,591 using the latest closing price.

Falcione Aaron, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Organon & Co, purchase 5,500 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Falcione Aaron is holding 62,974 shares at $48,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organon & Co stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 254.24, with 5.99 for asset returns.

Based on Organon & Co (OGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 16.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Organon & Co (OGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.