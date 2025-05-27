Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Jeffs Brands Ltd’s (JFBR) Stock

The stock of Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has seen a 16.98% increase in the past week, with a 1.33% gain in the past month, and a -53.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.44% for JFBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.39% for JFBR stock, with a simple moving average of -67.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JFBR is 1.46.

The public float for JFBR is 1.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. On May 27, 2025, JFBR’s average trading volume was 2.29M shares.

JFBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) has increased by 9.09 when compared to last closing price of 0.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that Tel Aviv, Israel, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, recently announced two significant transactions with two public companies, that collectively value its assets at approximately $23.4 million to $26 million, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

JFBR Trading at -23.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8878. In addition, Jeffs Brands Ltd saw -70.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JFBR starting from Conroy Jeffrey J., who purchase 1,281,265 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Sep 24 ’24. After this action, Conroy Jeffrey J. now owns 3,713,265 shares of Jeffs Brands Ltd, valued at $492,006 using the latest closing price.

Conroy Jeffrey J., the 10% Owner of Jeffs Brands Ltd, purchase 1,101,890 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’24, which means that Conroy Jeffrey J. is holding 2,432,000 shares at $398,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs Brands Ltd stands at -0.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -110.95, with -59.89 for asset returns.

Based on Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.