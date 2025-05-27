Understanding the 6.49% Volatility Levels of Rezolve AI PLC’s (RZLV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) has gone down by -8.76% for the week, with a 2.15% rise in the past month and a -1.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.49% for RZLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for RZLV stock, with a simple moving average of -44.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RZLV is also noteworthy at -0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RZLV is 65.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. The average trading volume of RZLV on May 27, 2025 was 4.24M shares.

RZLV) stock’s latest price update

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.11. However, the company has seen a -8.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-28 that Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV ) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 2:30 AM ET Company Participants Michael Guido – VP of Invest Relations Daniel Wagner – Chairman & CEO Richard Burchill – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rezolve AI Second Half and Full Year 2024 financial review and 2025 Business Update Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RZLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RZLV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RZLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RZLV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RZLV reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RZLV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 16th, 2025.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to RZLV, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

RZLV Trading at 21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RZLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RZLV fell by -10.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Rezolve AI PLC saw -44.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RZLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-969.09 for the present operating margin

0.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rezolve AI PLC stands at -1202.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.43. Equity return is now at value -15.44, with -10.18 for asset returns.

Based on Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV), the company’s capital structure generated -10.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -384.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -161.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4059.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.