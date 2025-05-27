Understanding the 3.71% Volatility Levels of SharkNinja Inc’s (SN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, SN stock has gone down by -7.56%, with a monthly gain of 19.02% and a quarterly plunge of -8.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for SharkNinja Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.26% for SN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88x compared to its average ratio. SN has 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SN is 70.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SN on May 27, 2025 was 1.96M shares.

SN) stock’s latest price update

SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.06 in relation to its previous close of 95.37. However, the company has experienced a -7.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) points to a 25.3% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of SN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $120 based on the research report published on October 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SN, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

SN Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +18.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN fell by -7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.38. In addition, SharkNinja Inc saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SN starting from Lopez-Baldrich Pedro J., who proposed sale 22,558 shares at the price of $101.78 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Lopez-Baldrich Pedro J. now owns shares of SharkNinja Inc, valued at $2,295,961 using the latest closing price.

REAGAN PATRAIC, the Officer of SharkNinja Inc, proposed sale 13,000 shares at $96.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that REAGAN PATRAIC is holding shares at $1,255,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharkNinja Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 24.75, with 11.78 for asset returns.

Based on SharkNinja Inc (SN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 759.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SharkNinja Inc (SN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.