Understanding the 3.23% Volatility Levels of Mammoth Energy Services Inc’s (TUSK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) has gone down by -2.44% for the week, with a -10.45% drop in the past month and a -3.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for TUSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for TUSK’s stock, with a -23.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TUSK is 46.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TUSK on May 27, 2025 was 177.04K shares.

The stock of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) has decreased by -5.14 when compared to last closing price of 2.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-07 that Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Zach Vaughan – Investor Relations Phil Lancaster – Chief Executive Officer Mark Layton – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Jayne – Daniel Energy Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Mammoth Energy Services First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUSK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TUSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TUSK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 30, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to TUSK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

TUSK Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUSK fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Mammoth Energy Services Inc saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUSK starting from SMITH ARTHUR L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, SMITH ARTHUR L now owns 150,034 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc, valued at $125,500 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ARTHUR L, the Director of Mammoth Energy Services Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that SMITH ARTHUR L is holding 200,034 shares at $37,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mammoth Energy Services Inc stands at -0.95. The total capital return value is set at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -55.95, with -39.11 for asset returns.

Based on Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 25.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -168.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.