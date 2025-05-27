Understanding the 2.58% Volatility Levels of Vtex’s (VTEX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Vtex (VTEX) has seen a -1.59% decrease in the past week, with a 15.70% gain in the past month, and a 0.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for VTEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.37% for VTEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) Right Now?

Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTEX is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VTEX is 52.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTEX on May 27, 2025 was 891.61K shares.

VTEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) has dropped by -0.48 compared to previous close of 6.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-05-13 that Mariano Gomide, CEO of VTEX, discusses the issues that global retailers face.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7.30 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VTEX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

VTEX Trading at 15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +15.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Vtex saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTEX starting from ANDRE SPOLIDORO FERREIRA GOMES, who proposed sale 2,000 shares at the price of $6.30 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, ANDRE SPOLIDORO FERREIRA GOMES now owns shares of Vtex, valued at $12,600 using the latest closing price.

Mira Limited, the Officer of Vtex, proposed sale 106,249 shares at $5.94 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Mira Limited is holding shares at $631,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vtex stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 6.26, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Vtex (VTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vtex (VTEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.