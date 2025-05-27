Understanding the 12.75% Volatility Levels of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s (PLX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) has gone down by -2.99% for the week, with a -44.90% drop in the past month and a -31.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.75% for PLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.04% for PLX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) is above average at 38.57x. The 36-month beta value for PLX is also noteworthy at -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PLX is 73.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume of PLX on May 27, 2025 was 941.97K shares.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. However, the company has seen a -2.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Mike Moyer – Investor Relations Dror Bashan – President and Chief Executive Officer Eyal Rubin – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John Vandermosten – Zacks Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics First Quarter 2025 Financial and Business Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to PLX, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

PLX Trading at -32.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -43.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2205. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc saw -13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 4.77 for asset returns.

Based on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.